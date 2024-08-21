Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Decreases By 6.5%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FNLC opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.57. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.95%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $848,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

