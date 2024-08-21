Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declines By 6.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 366,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,204,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 290,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

