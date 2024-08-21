Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Decreases By 6.9%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 18,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.