Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.70 Per Share

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,660.00 and a beta of 1.16. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.26) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 174 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

