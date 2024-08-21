SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.46. 109,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.