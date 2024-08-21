SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $859.84. 74,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,060. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $822.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.64.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.