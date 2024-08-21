SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,859. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.