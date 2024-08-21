SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,859. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

