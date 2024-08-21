SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZO traded up $11.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,198.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,185. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,997.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,962.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

