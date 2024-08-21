SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 950,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,244. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

