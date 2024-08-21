SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after buying an additional 365,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $264.96. 278,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

