SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,640 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

