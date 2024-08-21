Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. 2,529,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

