Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,483 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,727. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

