Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $316.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as high as $264.50 and last traded at $263.44. 994,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,579,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.91.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,774 shares of company stock worth $36,412,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.57. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

