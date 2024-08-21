Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.4%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $260.07 and last traded at $260.83. 1,043,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,561,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

The stock has a market cap of $252.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $272.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,774 shares of company stock valued at $36,412,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

