Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.34 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

