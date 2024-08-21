Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 6,770,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 42,005,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

