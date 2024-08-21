Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
