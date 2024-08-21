Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Further Reading

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

