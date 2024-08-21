Request (REQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $79.06 million and $1.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,635.39 or 0.99989229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10196536 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,501,063.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

