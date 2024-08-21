Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.12. 63,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,180,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

