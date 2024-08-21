Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Redwire Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of RDW stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwire
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.