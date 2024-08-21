Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Redwire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RDW

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of RDW stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.