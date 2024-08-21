Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. 1,582,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

