Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $107.55 million 1.04 -$3.19 million ($0.26) -7.12 Rambus $477.53 million 10.44 $333.90 million $3.27 14.15

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emeren Group and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40 Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Emeren Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 190.54%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -12.70% -0.89% -0.69% Rambus 48.31% 16.74% 13.70%

Summary

Rambus beats Emeren Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

