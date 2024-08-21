QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,657,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,227,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,542.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,772 shares of company stock worth $7,021,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

