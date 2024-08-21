QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.74 and last traded at $169.88. 1,328,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,343,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.18.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

The stock has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

