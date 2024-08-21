Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Lowered by Zacks Research

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.