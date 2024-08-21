Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $296.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.46. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Eaton by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Eaton by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

