Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $223.13 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

