Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$170.05 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.497 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

