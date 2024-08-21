Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SXTP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

