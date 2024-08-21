Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Zacks Research

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

