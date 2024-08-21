Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Decreased by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

