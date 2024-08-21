Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Issued By HC Wainwright

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talphera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talphera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.90 on Monday. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

