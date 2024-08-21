PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.95. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 1,715 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

