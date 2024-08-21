PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9083447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.