PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9083447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

