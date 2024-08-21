Pollux Coin (POX) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $12.30 million and $224,214.43 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,850,774 coins and its circulating supply is 39,851,128 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,848,672.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30396876 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $195,734.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

