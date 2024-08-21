PLANET (PLANET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.81 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000579 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,613,550.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

