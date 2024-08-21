Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.60 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $75,960.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

