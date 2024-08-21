Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT Lowered to $18.10 at UBS Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $19.40 to $18.10 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 36.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $73,174,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

