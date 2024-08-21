Personal Assets Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Assets Price Performance

PNL stock opened at GBX 489 ($6.35) on Wednesday. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 457 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 487 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9,759.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 141 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($890.41). 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

