Payfare (TSE:PAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.14

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 351518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
