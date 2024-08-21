O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $1,118,880.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,138.16. The company had a trading volume of 269,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,070.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,061.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

