OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 3%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFIGet Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.55. 69,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 277,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a P/E ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 589,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

