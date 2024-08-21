Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

