Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASML traded up $17.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $943.61. The stock had a trading volume of 645,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,868. The company has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $969.49 and a 200 day moving average of $955.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

