Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $172.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

