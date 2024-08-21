NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 10.6%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43. 74,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 94,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

NTG Clarity Networks Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.13.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million during the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

