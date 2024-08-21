NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 203.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

