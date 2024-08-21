Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.63 and last traded at $134.04. 989,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,444,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $603.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

