Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 4.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58. 1,884,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,114,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Novavax by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Novavax by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

